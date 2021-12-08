Founder/CEO

HUDSON DAVIS COMMUNICATIONS

Amanda Davis is the founder and chief idea officer of Hudson Davis Communications. With nearly two decades of experience in B2B marketing, Davis has worked for some of the world’s biggest companies across a variety of verticals including entertainment, travel, real estate, finance, mining, manufacturing, and more. She is an expert in developing marketing, communications, and brand strategies that amplify business for companies of all sizes. Having worked in the corporate field for the majority of her career, she founded Hudson Davis LLC and Hudson Davis Communications in 2021.