CEO/Business Owner

ATLAS FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

Amanda DiGiacomo started Atlas Financial Solutions after realizing her true passion is helping those in her community. She strives daily to share her knowledge, experience, and skills to elevate small business owners around her. Since founding Atlas, DiGiacomo has helped hundreds of people in her community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also helped charter the Bakersfield National Association of Women Business Owners, serving as past president, president, and president-elect to that chapter.