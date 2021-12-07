Co-Founder/CEO

KELLEHER INTERNATIONAL

Amber Kelleher-Andrews is CEO of Kelleher International, the largest privately owned matchmaking firm in the U.S. Awarded top global matchmaker from 2010 to present, Kelleher International continues to set the gold standard today for upscale personalized matchmaking in a billion dollar industry that continues to grow. The Kelleher brand is synonymous with exclusivity, success and discretion. The elite matchmaking firm of Kelleher International is the go-to personal search firm for the world’s most eligible.