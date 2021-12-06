President/CEO

Dowitcher Designs

Amber Wallace is president & CEO of Dowitcher Designs Inc., an award-winning integrated marketing agency providing marketing, creative, and technology solutions from Southern California offices to clients globally. In addition to running Dowitcher, she teaches marketing and digital technologies while passionate about educating and encouraging women to start and grow businesses. She is currently president of NAWBO California and has held numerous non-profit leadership positions. Wallace has received awards for leadership and advertising and has spoken nationally on marketing and technology.