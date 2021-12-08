Chief Experience Officer/Partner

DUNCAN CHANNON

As chief experience officer for Duncan Channon and previously as founder of award-winning experiential, social and influencer agency A2G in Los Angeles, Amy Cotteleer has been predicting new ways for brands to create two-way relationships with consumers for more than 15 years. With a savvy understanding of how meaningful social content and in-person experiences spread digitally, her agency twice earned Ad Age’s “Small Agency of the Year” honors and created breakthrough social and influencer campaigns for the likes of GAP, Nintendo and Citibank.