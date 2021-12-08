Chief Brand Officer

Panda Restaurant Group

As chief brand officer, Andrea Cherng leads the growth and development of the largest American Chinese dining concept in the world, Panda Express, through strategy development, menu and concept innovation, marketing, and quality assurance. She has a lifelong connection with the company, which has fostered a deep sense of stewardship for the Panda brands and its family of associates. One of her favorite achievements leading up to this recognition is being the host of the “Panda Expressed” podcast, where Panda’s founders and leaders share company insights.