Senior Vice President, Marketing & eCommerce

Lamps Plus

Angela Hsu serves as the senior vice president of marketing and e-commerce for Lamps Plus, the nation’s leading lighting retailer, reporting directly to its founder and CEO. At Lamps Plus, Hsu leads a versatile group of 40 that engages in marketing, e-commerce, omni-channel integration, marketplaces, brand and creative services. During her 18-year tenure, she has helped establish Lamps Plus asa nationally recognized e-commerce leader, currently ranked sixth in the Housewares/ Home Furnishings category by Digital Commerce 360, the primary authority for e-commerce.