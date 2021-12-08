Annie M. Ellis

Partner

Annie Ellis Law

Annie Ellis has been practicing employment law for businesses for over a decade at large firms before starting her own practice, with a current focus on COVID-19 compliance. To better represent businesses, she felt that it was important to know what it means to run a business. She believes that the intersection of California employment law and business operations should be as practical as possible. She provides businesses with skilled counsel that can eliminate the bureaucracy often associated with larger firms while minimizing the risk of litigation.