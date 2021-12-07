Founder/Executive Director

AnnMarie Baines is an educator, researcher, and public speaking coach devoted to promoting self-expression, advocacy, and community through inclusive education. She is known for her ability to facilitate kind, welcoming places for people to develop their voice, helping them believe their stories and perspectives matter, and learn to navigate inequities to transform their communities. As founder and executive director of The Practice Space, Baines and her all-female-identifying staff elevate underrepresented voices through programs and services focused on storytelling, self-advocacy, debate, presentation, and listening.