EVP/Group Account Director

Walton Isaacson

Ayiko Broyard joined Walton Isaacson in September 2007 as the lead for the Lexus Black marketing and advertising business. This position was extended to include the automaker’s LGBTQ+ marketing when it was awarded to WI in 2008 and its Hispanic marketing business in 2009. Services for Lexus include national and local advertising, digital/website development, events and experiential, public relations and social media. Broyard has spearheaded the award-winning 360 campaign for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” and Lexus integration.