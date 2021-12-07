Founder

LATINA GOLFERS ASSOCIATION

What began asa passion for the game of golf has evolved into a business empowering women to shatter the glass ceiling with a golf ball. Azucena Maldonado founded the LGA, the Latina Golfers Association, and considers herself to be a social-entrepreneur. After 13 years on countless courses, the LGA has over 2,500 members in Los Angeles County made up of professional women representing the public and private sectors. The LGA’s work has made a tremendous impact in changing the face of golf in Los Angeles.