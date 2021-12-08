Founder/CEO

Latin Heat Media, LLC

Bel Hernandez Castillo has been at the helm of Latin Heat Media since its inception as the first entertainment trade publication focused on Latinos in entertainment. Hernandez Castillo’s work led to her being named “The Godmother of Latino Hollywood” by Moviemaker Magazine. She also served for six years on the Peabody Awards Board, which honors excellence in television and film. She received an ALMA Award from the National Council of La Raza (NCLR) for her contributions to the entertainment community.