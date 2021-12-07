Founder/Executive Director

Stepping Forward LA

With successful foster program models under her belt and a network of committed volunteers, Beth Ryan recognized an opportunity to scale the program to serve a greater number of young people in need in 2017. With the support of a strong advisory board, she built the infrastructure to launch a full non-profit organization by creating Stepping Forward LA under the fiscal sponsorship of Community Partners. In her deep commitment to youth-driven programming, Ryan designed the organization to leverage the expertise of individuals who have experienced foster care themselves.