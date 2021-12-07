Co-Founder

O Positiv (Flo Vitamins)

Brianna Bitton is the co-founder of O Positiv, the wellness company that creates innovative products to address and destigmatize real issues – from period pain to constipation – faced by women of all ages, while also spearheading conversations to revolutionize how people perceive supplements. She is the epitome of a successful businesswoman. Over the past three years, Bitton and her brother Bobby have helped hundreds of thousands of women have better periods - today there are over 2,500 reviews across the DTC site!