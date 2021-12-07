SVP, Business Development

Reach Agency

As an award-winning SVP of business development at Reach Agency, Caitlin Robertson is an energetic leader with experience building and scaling teams that drive profitable growth, cultivate authentic relationships, and deliver best-in-class work. She’s at the helm of creating innovative and impactful programs for global brands. Currently at Reach Agency, Robertson works across a number of clients. In addition to her stellar client work, she is equally passionate about equipping managers to lead engaged, innovative and effective teams.