Senior Vice President, Risk Management

Public Storage

Capri Haga is senior vice president of risk management for Public Storage. She is responsible for identifying the risks Public Storage may face and developing strategies for managing those risks. Haga also has oversight of the Storage Insurance Program offered to all tenants of Public Storage. She is also the president of PSCC, Inc., a licensed insurance agency and PS Alani Insurance Company, a licensed captive insurance company. Both are wholly owned subsidiaries of Public Storage.