L.A. County Deputy Public Defender

Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office

Carla Galindez grew up in Northeast Los Angeles (NELA) and is the daughter of Mexican immigrants. As a college student, Galindez vowed to dedicate her life to assisting those members of our society with the most limited financial means. Through her own personal trials and tribulations, she has become a fierce advocate for her indigent clients. She became a Los Angeles Public Defender in 2015, currently assigned to the Pasadena branch of the Public Defender’s office.