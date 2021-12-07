President/Owner

Nathan Kimmel Company, LLC

When Carol Schary began her construction business career, there were very few women in offices or job sites. She went to industry conventions and sat in meetings where she was typically the only woman in attendance. Things have changed a lot in the last 20 years. She has become a mentor to women in construction and many other people. After buying out her siblings, she built the mom and pop into a multi-national company through hard work and perseverance.