Co-Founder/Managing Director

Special Group U.S.

Australian-born and educated Caroline Jackson has worked around the world, providing her with a global perspective on her 20-plus years in the industry. Today, Jackson is the managing director and co-founder at the new creative agency Special Group U.S. In the height of the pandemic, Jackson and her co-founders worked tirelessly to get their agency off the ground. Without ever meeting in person, she led Special through its nascent stage, launching the U.S. arm of the New Zealand-founded indie agency, with offices in Melbourne and Sydney.