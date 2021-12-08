Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Carolyn Hunt is regarded as an authority in the film and television finance and distribution arenas. She represents financial institutions; senior, mezzanine and equity venture and production funds; major independent production companies, sales agents and distributors; and high net-worth individuals in a wide variety of capital and distribution transactions. Hunt routinely counsels clients on the legal and business issues of entertainment financing transactions, including single-project, capital raises, slate financings, lines of credit, co-productions and domestic and foreign incentivized financing structures.