Founder/CEO

The Business Relationship Alliance Network

Carrie Murray is a speaker, podcast host, and the founder of Business Relationship Alliance (BRA), a network of powerful female entrepreneurs devoted to advancing women-owned businesses by providing the community, collaboration, empowerment and support needed to flourish as an entrepreneur. She founded BRA Network at her dinner table surrounded by four friends who all felt frustrated and isolated from being “solopreneurs.” The mantras of “Collaboration Over Competition” and “Hiring Each Other First” are paramount to the organization.