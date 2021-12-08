Chief Executive Officer

Five Acres - The Boys and Girls Aid Society of Los Angeles

Chanel Boutakidis assumed her role as CEO of Five Acres in 2011. She has over 35 years of experience. She is a dynamic leader with success achieving innovative client impact targets, business growth objectives within turnaround and rapid change environments, seizing control of critical problem areas, and delivering on strategic value driven commitments. When the pandemic was announced, within five days Boutakidis added a whole new arm of telemedicine to ensure there was not a day of disruption to the services for the thousands of children served in the community.