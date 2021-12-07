Executive Vice President, Integrated Brand

Edelman

Christie Bishop is a global marketing executive with 20 years of expertise. As EVP & group head of Edelman Los Angeles’ Integrated Brand team, Bishop oversees 40+ communications leaders dedicated to the success of major brands, resulting in strong employee morale, client satisfaction and record growth. Previously, she served as U.S. head of strategy & analytics and general manager for Spark44. Her leadership helped grow the start-up from a four office, 200-employee operation to nearly 20 regional offices and 2,000 employees.