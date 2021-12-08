Founder/CEO

PARADISO GARDENS

Christina DiPaci is founder and CEO of Paradiso Gardens, one of the largest independent craft cannabis farms in California. Well-versed in the cannabis trade for more than 10 years, DiPaci does it all from compliance to finance, while also having a hand in strain selection, packaging design and brand development. Her focus on seizing opportunities to be more fun, creative, and productive encourages a vibrant and happy workplace — one supported by life-long friends/founding partners who’ve worked in the cannabis trade their entire lives.