Chief Executive Officer

Carroll Enterprises LLC

Clemencia Carroll is originally from Colombia. She is a resident of the City of Long Beach, where she has lived for more than 20 years with her family. For almost two decades she had worked in public relations and community affairs, coordinating and directing special projects for education, business charity and community awareness and serving as an advocate for the Hispanic community. She has overseen putting together various high visibility events with dignitaries and leaders from the community and private organizations.