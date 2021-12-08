Senior Vice President & Senior Counsel

City National Bank

Corinna Cherian is senior vice president and senior counsel at City National Bank. She is based in City National’s Los Angeles headquarters. Cherian advises the bank’s senior management on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance and general corporate matters for various business units. She has significant experience advising boards of directors on board and committee operations, fiduciary duties, disclosure matters and the development of comprehensive securities and corporate governance compliance programs.