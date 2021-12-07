Chief Marketing Officer

Evolus

Crystal Muilenburg joined Evolus in February 2019 as the VP of Corporate Communications & Public Relations. She was instrumental in the successful launch of Jeuveau in the U.S. and a key strategist in the successful navigation of an ITC case that was resolved in February 2021. She was promoted to chief marketing officer in February 2021, responsible for overseeing the U.S. marketing organization and establishing the company’s international infrastructure to support the expansion of Nuceiva in all Evolus-licensed territories.