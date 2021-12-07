Founder

GOOGLE EMPATHY LAB

Danielle Krettek Cobb joined Google to introduce some of her unconventional design and people magic to the beginnings of its evolution from a software engineering company toa design-driven, moonshot-visioning-“everything” company. Cobb founded the Google Empathy Lab to create humane, enlivening technology informed by empathy, resilience, and wisdom of heart. The Lab is an interdisciplinary group that guides emerging technologies like AI with a heart-first approach. Its empathy-driven methods allow teams to slow down, ask thoughtful questions, and shape technology in ways that contribute to human deepening and expansion.