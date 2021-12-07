Vice President, Strategic Marketing

Allied Global Marketing

Danyelle McGill is an experienced vice president of strategic marketing with a demonstrated history working in the entertainment, arts, and lifestyle industries on global and targeted (local, African American, Hispanic, LGBTQ+) marketing campaigns. She is wholeheartedly committed to the advancement of her target audiences, with a sagacious, whip-smart sense of humor. McGill is an inspiration to her colleagues for her tenacity to keep learning and growing, while having an unwavering sense of self.