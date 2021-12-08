Founder/CEO

MULTICULTURAL WOMEN EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE

Dr. Yasmin Davidds is an organizational psychologist and emotional intelligence practitioner whose extensive and multifaceted career has focused on entrepreneurship, negotiation skills, and leadership cultivation, with a particular focus on empowering and developing members of disadvantaged communities, including women. Her career has sought to advance the role of women within professional, academic, and corporate settings, and her work has been recognized by the U.S. Congress, the California State Senate, and the California State Assembly.