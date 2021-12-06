Founder/CEO/President

Dynasty’s United Youth Association

Dynasty Taylor is a locally known social worker born and raised in South Los Angeles in a notorious neighborhood called the “Jungles.” She noticed how the youth in underserved communities were at a disadvantage of being successful by growing up in the daily struggles of poverty. She earned her master’s in social work from USC in 2015 specifically focused on families and children and is currently working as a high school counselor at Da Vinci RISE High School, providing mental health services while obtaining her license to become a LCSW.