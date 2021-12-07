Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director

Venice Family Clinic

Elizabeth Benson Forer, MSW, MPH, joined Venice Family Clinic as CEO in 1994, when it served 10,000 patients annually at one location. Through her visionary leadership and the creation of new clinical programs and partnerships, the clinic now serves over 27,000 people in need at 14 locations. Forer has served on numerous impact organization boards. Through these organizations and her advocacy, she is deeply involved in developing legislation and policy initiatives that help low-income people and those experiencing homelessness access health care.