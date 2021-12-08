Founder/CEO

The Gotham Group

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein is the Founder and CEO of The Gotham Group, the only major management/production company in Hollywood owned solely by a woman. Based in Los Angeles, Goldsmith-Vein and The Gotham Group represent some of the most creative minds in the entertainment industry, including top directors, writers, producers, authors, illustrators, and publishers. Last year she launched “Gotham Reads,” a YouTube reading series for kids in need after lockdown, providing children the opportunity to connect in an entertaining and educational way with notable children’s authors and celebrities.