Managing Partner

Ramo Law PC

Elsa Ramo provides comprehensive legal services to producers, financiers, creators and owners of film, television and digital content as well as projects across a range of budgets and production levels. She established her own law firm to enable up-and-coming filmmakers and producers to bring their stories to life. Her clients include Imagine Entertainment, Fox, Balboa Productions (Sylvester Stallone’s production company), Scout Productions (creators and executive producers of “Queer Eye”), Boardwalk Pictures (executive producers of “Chef’s Table”) and Skydance.