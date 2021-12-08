Owner

Hama Sushi Restaurant

Esther Hoonae Chaing has been working her magic in the Los Angeles community for nearly half a century. She arrived in Los Angeles in 1972, shortly after graduating high school in Seoul, Korea. Like most restaurant owners, Chaing was shaken by the events of 2020. Her restaurant, Hama Sushi, not only survived, but it thrived. In response, she transformed the 10,000 square foot parking lot into the family friendly Hama Garden — with plenty of space between tables, comfortable seating and party lights for flair.