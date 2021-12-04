Finalist: Alyce Morris Winston

Founder/CEO

The Jeffery Foundation/Special Child USA

The Jeffrey Foundation was started in 1972 by Alyce Morris Winston. At the time, Winston was a young mother who could not find daycare for her adopted son Jeffrey, who had muscular dystrophy. What began as an informal recreation and support group has evolved into an internationally acclaimed agency and pioneer in improving and enriching the lives of physically and developmentally disabled children. Sadly, Jeffrey died in 1980, however the foundation that bears his name has become a multi-million dollar childcare center providing services to thousands of special needs children and their families.