Finalist: Alyssa Weinberger

Senior Managing Director

Lido Advisors

Alyssa Weinberger is senior managing director and chief marketing officer of Lido Advisors, where she is part of the senior management team. She is a third generation CPA who started her career at Rothstein Kass & Co. (now KPMG). Weinberger joined Lido Advisors, LLC in 2004 and became a CFP in 2005. Working ina male dominated industry, she became the first female partner of Lido Advisors. Also, she successfully ran the Operations and Marketing team, leading to her current role as Senior Managing Director.