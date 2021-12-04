Finalist: Amber Romo

Managing Director

Northwestern Mutual

Amber Romo is the managing director of Northwestern Mutual’s newest location in Ontario, California. She has been instrumental in the continued mentorship, development, and attraction of talented financial advisors.A career changer, she left behind a lucrative position in the entertainment industry to makea greater impact on people’s lives. Over the past five years, she served asa field director and a growth and development director for Northwestern Mutual in downtown Los Angeles, leading a sub-district of 13 advisors.