Finalist: Andrea Zoeckler

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Epson America, Inc.; Executive Officer, Seiko Epson Corporation

Epson America, Inc.

Andrea Zoeckler began her career with Epson in 1994 as manager of financial planning and continued to advance on an aggressive course, spanning positions as corporate controller, multiple executive positions across service, support and sales operations and culminating with her existing roles as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. She is responsible for all finance and accounting functions, as well as sales operations, information systems, services, strategy, and standards and controls for Epson’s North and Latin American businesses.