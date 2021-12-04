Finalist: Angela Ponce de Leon

Founder/President

Apex Home Health & Hospice

Angela Ponce de Leon is the CEO and founder of Apex Home Health & Hospice Care, one of the leading home health agencies in California. Ponce de Leon started her business at age 23, fascinated by the concept of community-based health care. The company was founded to support our most vulnerable seniors and provide jobs to Filipino-immigrant women and nurses. Seventeen years later, Apex Home Health & Hospice Care takes pride in having a 97 percent woman workforce.