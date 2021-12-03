Finalist: Ann McElaney-Johnson

President

Mount Saint Mary’s University

Dr. Ann McElaney-Johnson is president of Mount Saint Mary’s University, the only women’s university in Los Angeles and one of the most diverse in the nation. She is recognized as a thought leader for the advancement of women and a champion for innovative teaching and learning. As president, she identified gender equity, wellness, diversity and inclusion as her top priorities. Dr. McElaney-Johnson’s institutional orientation towards inclusive excellence supports and advocates for the full inclusion and flourishing of all members of the MSMU community.