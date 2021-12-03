Finalist: Barbara Gadbois

Partner

Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt

Barbara R. Gadbois is a senior partner at the Gibbs Giden Law Firm in Los Angeles, with over 35 years of experience in public and private construction law. She concentrates her practice in the development and management of construction projects, including drafting and negotiation of bid and contract documents, procurement issues, public works, competitive bidding requirements, bid protest issues, prequalification, project delivery methods, design-build projects, risk allocation in contracts, claims avoidance, and project closeout.