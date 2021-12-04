Finalist: Belva Anakwenze

Entertainment Business Manager and Tax Professional

Belva Anakwenze is the principal of Abacus Financial Business Management, a minority and female-owned boutique business management company in Los Angeles. She is an L.A. native and graduated from UCLA. In the male-dominated financial world, she is able to reach goals by facing challenges head-on and speaking in everyday vernacular to ensure complete transparency and financial climate understanding. Anakwenze teaches courses to promote fiscal responsibility throughout Southern California. She educates youth and emerging creatives on financial literacy.