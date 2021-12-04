Finalist: Bonique Edwards

Owner

Kaleidoscope Consulting Group

Bonique Edwards started Kaleidoscope Digital out of the breakfast nook of her father’s kitchen. Edwards started off providing services to Black-owned businesses. She was compelled to help level the playing field and close the gap on the digital divide within her community. Now in her 20th year of business, Edwards manages a team of engineers, programmers and social influencers to help grow brands and transform images for business owners, non-profits, and Fortune 500 companies globally.