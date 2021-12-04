Finalist: Brittney Tierce

VP of Operations

XIL Health

In 2018, Brittney Tierce joined XIL Health as Vice President of Operations, moving into the pharmacy technology field. She supported the design and building process of a new pharmacy platform under the XIL Health umbrella, XIL Impact. This is a pioneering cloud-based SaaS complex analytics platform that provides critical data that helps healthcare companies navigate the complexities of today’s uncertain pharmaceutical market. Tierce led the development team through the expansion of this tool, while also adding two new verticals that addressed client requests and needs.