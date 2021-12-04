Finalist: Candice K. Rogers

Partner

Hahn & Hahn LLP

Candice K. Rogers is a member of Hahn & Hahn LLP’s litigation practice group. She practices primarily in the area of family law, including premarital agreements, postnuptial agreements, dissolution of marriage, property division, custody and support. She is a Family Law Specialist, certified by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization, skilled in handling complex family law matters. Since 2012, she has also served as a board member of the Harriett Buhai Center For Family Law.