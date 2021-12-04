Finalist: Christa Haggai Ramey

Shareholder/Lead Trial Attorney

Ramey Law PC

Christa Haggai Ramey, who has spent the majority of her career representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases, discovered the lack of resources and legal representation for bullied children and their parents when she was forced to intervene to protect her own child targeted by school bullies. She posted about the experience on social media, and soon parents from across Southern California were calling for help. Since then, Ramey has been breaking new ground in school bullying law.