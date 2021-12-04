Finalist: Christine Walker-Bowman

Co-President

Farmers & Merchants Bank Foundation

Christine M. Walker-Bowman has served F&M Bank for over 15 years. Her initial experience in the family business began the day after she graduated high school when she started as a teller at the Fullerton branch. After graduating from Westmont College, she worked for several companies before returning to F&M in 2004. Today, she is focused on the global F&M Brand, its corporate holdings and strategic expansion. Walker-Bowman also serves as co-president of the F&M Bank Foundation and enjoys giving back to various non-profits throughout Southern California.