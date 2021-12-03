Finalist: Courtney Poulos

Broker/Owner/CEO

Acme Real Estate

Courtney Poulos is the visionary behind ACME Real Estate. She is a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council and a panelist at Inman Connect, Awesome Females in Real Estate, and the California Association of Realtors WomanUP! Initiative. She has appeared on television — both as the host of FYI’s “My City’s Just Not That Into Me” and in season 12 of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” She also wrote “Break Up! With Your Rental: The Professional Woman’s Guide to Building Wealth Through Real Estate.”