Finalist: Denise Verret

CEO/Zoo Director

Los Angeles Zoo

Denise Verret, CEO and Zoo Director of the Los Angeles Zoo, has over 20 years of executive leadership experience. Her vision for the zoo is rooted in relationships and partnerships that engage the Los Angeles community broadly and meaningfully along with transforming the zoo from a destination to a vital community resource. Verret is passionate about conservation, community engagement and diversity, equity, inclusion and justice. Mentoring and giving back to people of color, (POC), particularly women, on their own leadership journeys enriches her continued leadership growth and development.